Leaked Pentagon Documents Reveal Infighting Within Russian Govt Over Ukraine Death Count

Recently disclosed confidential US intelligence files indicate significant internal discord among Russian authorities, including individuals from the Federal Security Service (FSB) and Defence Ministry, reported US media on Thursday. CNN reported that NYT had shown new 27-pages of documents to multiple US officials, who did not dispute the information but “could not, and would not, independently verify the documents.”

The United States acknowledged the authenticity of the initial batch of documents that were made public last week, but has since asserted that certain documents were falsified and modified. According to the report, the documents were uploaded onto a Discord server and reveal a conflict between the Federal Security Service (FSB) and Defence Ministry of Russia concerning the country's number of casualties in the Ukraine conflict.

In addition, the recently disclosed documents suggest that Russian President Vladimir Putin convened a meeting on February 22 with Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the Wagner Group, purportedly to address a public disagreement related to the provision of ammunition to troops in Ukraine.

Prigozhin had publicly accused Russia's defence authorities of causing significant issues with the supply of ammunition to his troops, even going so far as to accuse the leadership of the Russian Defence Ministry of "treason" for not delivering ammunition to Wagner fighters and failing to provide support with air transport.

CNN reported on February 23 that Prigozhin had announced that delivery of ammunition was en route to his fighters in a message and voice recording posted on his Telegram channel.

US monitoring Russian intelligence & military command: Report

According to the report, the newly released documents provide extensive information on US surveillance of Russian intelligence, military command, and apparatus. The initial set of top-secret Pentagon documents, which were leaked and previously covered by CNN, disclosed the extent to which the US had infiltrated the Russian Ministry of Defence and the Wagner Group, primarily through intercepted communications and human intelligence sources, which may now be compromised or at risk.

“I don’t know what these reports (of infighting) are based on, but I’m doubting their reliability and the author’s understanding of the essence of what is happening inside Russia,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

The recent leaks on social media have caused concern among US officials, who are worried that the disclosure of Washington's spying activities against both friends and adversaries could jeopardise sensitive sources and harm meaningful foreign partnerships.

Some of the documents, which US officials confirm as genuine, reveal the full scope of US surveillance on significant allies such as South Korea, Israel, and Ukraine.

Additionally, some of the leaked documents reveal notable vulnerabilities in Ukrainian military capabilities, including deficiencies in weaponry, air defence, and battalion sizes and readiness, at a crucial juncture in the conflict when Ukrainian forces were gearing up for a counteroffensive against Russia. These revelations come at a time when the US and Ukraine are strengthening their intelligence-sharing partnership, raising concerns about the potential damage caused to this budding relationship.