'Let That Sink In!' Elon Musk Enters Twitter Headquarters With A Kitchen Sink; WATCH

Tesla chief Elon Musk visited its San Francisco based headquarter on Wednesday. “Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in!”, he tweeted a video carrying a sink.

Barely two days ahead of a court-ordered deadline to close his $44 billion deal for the microblogging site, Tesla chief and possibly the next Twitter chief, Elon Musk visited its San Francisco-based headquarters on Wednesday. According to a report by CNN, Chief Marketing Officer Leslie Berland informed the Twitter staff about his possible visit on Wednesday. Shortly after the media report went out, billionaire Musk tweeted a video of himself entering Twitter’s office carrying the bowl of a sink, writing, “Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in!”

His latest video came hours after he sent his followers a cryptic update by altering his bio on the social media platform. This time, he has changed his bio to "Chief Twit". Although the Oxford Dictionary defines "twit" as "a stupid person", it is more likely a reference to him finally deciding to take up the top post of the micro-blogging site and seal the $44 billion deal.

Musk-Twitter deal

According to multiple media reports, Musk has pledged to close his $44 billion Twitter acquisition by Friday, October 28. This is exactly the date when the head of the Delaware Chancery Court Chancellor, Kathaleen St. Jude McCormick, during his last judgement, gave a final ultimatum to both Musk and Twitter to close the deal by October 28. If he failed to close the deal, he would face a legal battle with the microblogging site. Earlier this month, Musk asked the tribunal to halt the upcoming Delaware court trial as the negotiations between the two parties have been under process. Although Tesla CEO revitalised the takeover offer, the microblogging site believes Musk's arguments were an "intended bluff and were meant to delay the court proceedings".

