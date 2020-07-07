Library Warns Borrowers Against Microwaving Books To 'disinfect' Them; Warns Of RFID

Staffers in a US library are now warning people against burning their books. According to reports, Kent District Library in Grand Rapids, Michigan, complained that users were microwaving books in a bid to disinfect them from coronavirus. It all started after the library received a book that appeared to be burnt by a microwave. Elizabeth Guarino-Kozlowicz, regional manager of Kent District Library, has reportedly said that the incident had everything to do with the COVID-19 outbreak.

'Books will catch fire'

Speaking to an international media outlet, she, however, said that she wasn’t really sure why would someone do this. She later took to Facebook to urge people not to try disinfecting the borrowed books in microwaves. “Books will catch fire,” she wrote, in addition, she also posted pictures showing what happened to books if users tried microwaving them.

"You see, every book at that library -- and libraries around the country -- has a metallic radio frequency identification (RFID) tag that can and will burn in a microwave. The tags can also catch on fire", the Facebook post read.

While many users are worried if their books might carry the virus, David Berendes, a CDC epidemiologist, at a webinar said, "You don't have to really worry about finding ways to disinfect those materials. The virus, if it's present, would be present in very low quantities and would die off pretty quickly." In addition to that, libraries have their own protocol in place and the Kent District Library quarantines all books for 72 hours after they are returned.

This comes as the US has recorded 50,586 new coronavirus cases on July 6 while the total infections have now spiked to more than 3,040,833 as per Johns Hopkins University tally. Moreover, the world’s most virus-hit country reported 378 deaths on July 6 that has brought the total death toll of COVID-19 pandemic in the US to 132,979. Even though the recent figures showcased a decline in new cases from the past, US President Donald Trump has been facing severe backlash for the handling of the global health crisis.

