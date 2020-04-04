Trump government's slow response to the Coronavirus crisis and the US President's lethargic approach along with his tweets in reaction to the pandemic has left everyone in disbelief, with several healthcare officials and correspondents calling out his "incredulity" in public, triggering widespread paranoia among citizens.

The President, in his tweets, not only downplayed the significance of the crisis but also chose to play politics over prioritising his citizen's and healthcare workers' safety. There are several accusations against Trump for not only reportedly labelling the outbreak a 'hoax' but also trying to rig reports of official numbers so as to keep the death toll low.

Politics, bidding war, compromised safety: Life amid Trump govt's COVID-19 fight

Although this is the US President's first major crisis, that is not of his own making, people have come to realise that Trump in the time of Coronavirus is a catastrophe. Amid the crisis, however, an intrepid Trump marches on with his approval ratings still as high as 43%. This paradox, although puzzling to psephologists, is consistent with similar events in the past. Approval ratings tend to see a rise when a major crisis or wars or just around the horizon.

While most American leaders have experienced a sudden surge in approval ratings over their term, starting from Franklin Roosevelt, for example, who got a 12% boost after the Pearl Harbour incident, to Obama after the death of Bin Laden with a 16% increase, and now finally to Trump, who is tasked with handling the Coronavirus threat. However, it must be noted that Trump's approval ratings have only seen a modest 3% increase than his usual figures, which is an indication to how strongly people feel against his approach in fighting the virus.

Trump's tunes to COVID-19 response changes

The Fake News Media and their partner, the Democrat Party, is doing everything within its semi-considerable power (it used to be greater!) to inflame the CoronaVirus situation, far beyond what the facts would warrant. Surgeon General, “The risk is low to the average American.” — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 9, 2020

So last year 37,000 Americans died from the common Flu. It averages between 27,000 and 70,000 per year. Nothing is shut down, life & the economy go on. At this moment there are 546 confirmed cases of CoronaVirus, with 22 deaths. Think about that! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 9, 2020

Massive amounts of medical supplies, even hospitals and medical centers, are being delivered directly to states and hospitals by the Federal Government. Some have insatiable appetites & are never satisfied (politics?). Remember, we are a backup for them. The complainers should... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 2, 2020

Between April 2 and April 3, United States set a new global record with as many as 1,480 COVID-19-related deaths in under 24 hours, leaving hospitals and healthcare workers who are more susceptible and vulnerable to the pandemic scramble for medical equipment.

As the Coronavirus continues to escalate in regions across the US, Governors and State officials struggle to find medical resources such as personal protective gears for workers and more essential equipment such as ventilators for patients. According to international media reports, as the country descends into unprecedented chaos, states and hospitals compete for rare supplies, in the absence of adequate federal support.

Free-for-all bidding complicates America's COVID-19 response

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo stated to an international news daily that the projection model the State faces is witnessing the apex of the crisis anywhere between 7-21 days. It has been reported that States are made to fend for themselves to get the medical equipment they need—and several politicians, as well as celebrities, have levied sharp criticism on the Trump administration for treating the pandemic lightly and making a hard situation even worse.

A White House official reportedly told an international media that 'in Florida’s case, Trump diverting an adequate supply of resources there is also, naturally, a way to help shore up his reelection bid. 'The president knows Florida is so important for his reelection'.

It is worth noting that South Korea and the US discovered COVID-19 on the same day, however, despite the proximity of the former to China, it has managed to contain the virus with significantly fewer deaths, than the US. At the time of this publication, the death toll in the US hit 7,000 whereas the number of fatal cases stands at 177 in South Korea.

