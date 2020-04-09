Linda Tripp, Who Exposed Clinton-Lewinsky Scandal, Dies At 70

Linda Tripp, who had secretly recorded the private conversations that proved affair between former President of United States Bill Clinton with an intern at White House, has died on April 7 at the age of 70. A prominent figure in the unfolding of Clinton’s impeachment after news of his affair with Monica Lewinsky broke out, Tripp had been battling breast cancer since 2001 and her death was reportedly confirmed by attorney Joseph Murtha. However, no further details were provided.

Read - Coronavirus Patient Dies In Ahmedabad; Guj Toll Reaches 17

Read - Czech Glass Artist Jaroslava Brychtova Dies At 95

Centre of Clinton's impeachment

According to reports, Tripp was a 48-year-old woman, divorced and was living in Columbia, Maryland when she became the centre of Clinton impeachment investigation that had unfolded in 1998. Some people had denoted Tripp as the epitome for women who stood up for the law, however, her critics believed she plotted against friend and call her out for betrayal. Even when the news broke out that Tripp, was near to death, Lewinsky said she hoped for her recovery.

no matter the past, upon hearing that linda tripp is very seriously ill, i hope for her recovery. i can’t imagine how difficult this is for her family. — Monica Lewinsky (@MonicaLewinsky) April 8, 2020

Lewinsky was a White House intern at the age of 22 in 1995 after which she began having an affair with Clinton. However, after she made friends with Tripp in 1996, she provided at least 20 hours of recorded conversations with Lewinsky to counsel Ken Starr who was investigating the series of allegations against the appointment of Clinton since 1994.

Read - Ecuador Struggles To Bury Coronavirus Dead; Some Bodies Lost

Read - 'Nashville' Star Allen Garfield Dies Of COVID-19 At 80; Fraternity Mourns Loss

Image Source: AP

