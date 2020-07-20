Linkin Park To Rihanna: Long List Of Artists Banning Trump Campaign From Using Their Music

American rock band Linkin Park has joined the long list of bands and musicians to ban US President Donald Trump’s election campaign from using their song. Linkin Park announced on July 19 that the band neither endorse Trump nor it has authorised his campaign to use their music, moving a cease-and-desist order.

Linkin Park did not and does not endorse Trump, nor authorize his organization to use any of our music. A cease and desist has been issued. — LINKIN PARK (@linkinpark) July 19, 2020

Several other artists have already banned Trump from using their music for his re-election campaign. In 2016, Adele denied Trump using her songs Rolling in the Deep or Skyfall at his election rallies and later declared her support for Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.

Rihanna has openly criticised Trump and even called the US President “mentally ill” in an interview with Vogue magazine. The Beatles musician George Harrison's estate had denounced Trump campaign for using the Here Comes the Sun while introducing Ivanka Trump in 2016 Republican National Convention.

Read: Rihanna, Nicki Minaj And Others Who Rocked Stunning Looks At BET Awards Over The Years

The Rolling Stones sent notice

Recently, English rock band The Rolling Stones had warned Trump against using their songs at his re-election campaign rallies. The Trump campaign used the song ‘You Can't Always Get What You Want’ at a rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, which was also used during the 2016 US elections.

The legal team of the rock band released a statement on June 27 saying it was working with the BMI, the music rights organisation, to stop the unauthorised used of their song. The Trump campaign was notified by the BMI on behalf of The Rolling Stones over the unauthorised use of their songs, warning that further use will constitute a breach of its licensing agreement.

Late rock musician Tom Petty’s family had issued a cease and desist letter in June to the Trump campaign over unauthorised use of his song ‘I Won't Back Down at campaign rally in Tulsa. In a statement posted on Twitter, the family said that Trump was in no way authorised to use this song to further a campaign that “leaves too many Americans and common sense behind”.

“Both the late Tom Petty and his family firmly stand against racism and discrimination of any kind. Tom Petty would never want a song of his used for a campaign of hate. He liked to bring people together,” the letter read.

Read: BTS Surpasses Adele’s ‘Hello’ To Have Most No 1s On Worldwide ITunes With ‘Black Swan’