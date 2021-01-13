Lisa Montgomery: US Executes First Woman On Death Row In 67 Years

The United States federal government on January 13 executed the first woman inmate by the in 67 years. Despite the flurry of last-minute court orders, hours of uncertainty including the final plea to reconsider her competence, Lisa Montgomery was executed on Wednesday at the age of 52 by lethal injection at the US Penitentiary in Terre Haute. As per The Associated Press report, the time of Montgomery’s death was 1:31 AM (local time) which was seven and a half hours after her scheduled execution.

The first execution of a woman since 1953 took place even as both sides had filed back-to-back appeals to shift the case in Montgomery’s favour. However, she spent her last moments in a cell within the brick execution building just a few steps away from the execution chamber. The US Supreme Court had cleared the way for Montgomery’s execution with orders issued just before midnight and lifted the stay of execution put in place by the US Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit and dismissed the final stay application from Montgomery’s lawyers.

Montgomery’s gruesome crime of 2004

Lisa Montgomery had committed a gruesome crime of strangling a pregnant woman with a rope before performing a cesarean with a kitchen knife and fleeing with the baby. Montgomery’s friends and family along with other supporters had pleaded the outgoing US President Donald Trump to go through the clemency petition and make an executive decision and commute her sentence to lie without the possibility of parole. She was sentenced to death in 2008 by Missouri jury for the murder of a pregnant woman in 2004 and kidnapping the baby. The baby reportedly survived.

Montgomery’s attorney, Kelley Henry expressed her disappointment in the turn of events just a day after she welcomed the stay on execution. In a statement, Henry said Montgomery’s execution violated the US constitution, federal law and government regulation. She said, “The craven bloodlust of a failed administration was on full display tonight. Everyone who participated in the execution of Lisa Montgomery should feel shame.”

"Our Constitution forbids the execution of a person who is unable to rationally understand her execution," Henry said. "The current administration knows this. And they killed her anyway."

