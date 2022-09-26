Liz Cheney Announces She Won't Be Republican If Donald Trump Becomes Nominee For President

Wyoming Republican Representative Liz Cheney has announced that she would be willing to campaign for Democrats to ensure that Republican candidates who disseminate lies about elections do not get elected. Cheney said that she will not remain a Republican if former US President Donald Trump is announced as the Republican party's nominee for president in 2024, CNN reported. She made the remarks while talking about the Arizona gubernatorial race at the Texas Tribune festival on Saturday, September 24.

Liz Cheney said that she will make every effort to ensure that Donald Trump does not become a Republican nominee. "I'm going to make sure Donald Trump, I'm going to do everything I can to make sure he is not the nominee. And if he is the nominee, I won't be a Republican," CNN quoted Cheney as saying. She further said that she will continue to make effort to ensure that the Republic party nominee Kari Lake who supported Trump's lies regarding election fraud does not get elected. In her remarks, Cheney said, "I'm going to do everything I can to make sure Kari Lake is not elected." Liz Cheney responded "yes" when asked if that includes campaigning for Democrats. She further said that there are a number of "bad policies" implemented by the current US government.

Trump-backed attorney defeated Liz Cheney

Notably, Liz Cheney worked as the representative for Wyoming's at-large congressional district since 2017, CBS News reported. However, Cheney was defeated by Trump-backed attorney Harriet Hageman in Wyoming's House race in August. Notably, Liz Cheney lost her post in the House Republican leadership in 2021 after she publicly rejected Donald Trump's claims regarding winning in presidential elections in 2020. She was removed from the post in a voice vote held behind closed doors. In response to questions regarding what she plans to do in her future, Cheney stated that it's not "about what I am going to do" and stressed that she will "certainly" do everything to ensure that Donald Trump does not come "anywhere close to the Oval Office." It is to mention here that Liz Cheney is the vice chair of the House Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol. Furthermore, she is also one of the 10 House Republicans who have voted to impeach Donald Trump.

Image: AP