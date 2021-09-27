Liz Cheney Slams Trump For Mocking Bush, Says She 'likes Presidents Who Win Re-elections'

GOP Rep on the elect committee investigating the January 6 Capitol insurrection against Donald Trump on Sunday hit back at the former President for mocking her after he shared an absurd meme from his affiliated political action committee account on Twitter. The doctoral photo portrayed the face of Senator Cheney morphed on President George W Bush on a jumbotron at a convention sponsored by ‘Save America’ in Perry, Georgia. Trump took an indirect aim at the Wyoming Republican supported by Bush in next year's GOP primary in Wyoming. The split Bush-Cheney image also provided a link for the donations. Cheney is slated to have a fundraiser to be hosted by Bush next month in Dallas.

My second favorite moment from tonight's Save America rally.@grandoldmemes epic Liz Cheney / George Bush mash up on the Jumbotron and listening to the people around me figure it out!#MemeAmericaGreatAgain pic.twitter.com/NIVQkKDxYn — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) September 26, 2021

Cheney says 'Like Presidents that win re-election'

As the image circulated, the Conservative senator sent out a sarcastic tweet in response to Trump’s insults. “I like Republican presidents who win reelection,” Cheney tweeted, with an actual photo of George W Bush. Earlier this month, the Rep who’s a staunch critic of Donald Trump took a swipe at him after his approval of Harriet Hageman, a Wyoming attorney. “Here’s a sound bite for you,” she wrote on Twitter as the two Republicans indulged in a verbal spat. “Came with it,” she added.

I like Republican presidents who win re-election. pic.twitter.com/ifGDEuA9Jx — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) September 26, 2021

Cheney this time, mocked former US leader Trump for losing the elections to Democratic President Joe Biden. Trump is also the first president to lose reelection since 1988, reports suggest. Trump’s tweet came after he lambasted Bush for his “flunky” former adviser Karl Rove in a statement last week for planning the fundraiser for Cheney’s Texas bid. Trump had also slammed the House select committee probing the January 6 capitol breach as “Unselect Committee” as he rebuked his former Republican aides.

Earlier yesterday, addressing a crowd of thousands at the Georgia National Fairgrounds in Perry where he held a rally for a slate of pro-Trump candidates expected to run for office in Georgia in 2022, former US President Donald Trump lambasted the Biden administration and Democrats making unfactual and odd statements. Outlining the “disasters that should have never been allowed to happen,” Trump accused Biden of Kabul withdrawal, being “too compromised” on China, and for removal of travel ban on predominantly Muslim countries that he said should not have been lifted.