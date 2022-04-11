Lloyd Austin Affirms 'India-US Now Coordinates Across Indo-Pacific Region' After 2+2 Meet

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on Monday, arrived at the Pentagon office in Washington DC to meet his US counterpart Lloyd J Austin III. After the meeting, Lloyd Austin stated that the US is 'committed to working seamlessly with India.' It is pertinent to note that India and the US are currently holding the 2+2 ministerial meeting in Washington with Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar leading the Indian delegation and Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Defence Minister Lloyd Austin heading the US side.

"India-US now coordinates alongside each other across the Indo-Pacific region and we are committed to working seamlessly with India. I look forward to discussing how we can take further strengthen our partnership," ANI quoted Lloyd Austin as saying.

PM Modi holds virtual meeting with US Prez Biden

Meanwhile, on a related development concerning India-US diplomatic ties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a virtual meeting with US President Joe Biden today where the two leaders discussed an array of topics ranging from the COVID-19 pandemic, countering the climate crisis to strengthening the global economy amidst the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. PM Modi said that India placed importance on the safety of the civilian population in Ukraine and the uninterrupted supply of humanitarian aid to them.

Further hinting at the roles of the two countries amid the escalating war between Russia and Ukraine, the Prime Minister said, "When I came to Washington in September last year, you said that India-US partnership can contribute to the solution to many global problems. I completely agree with you. As the world's two largest and oldest democracies, we are natural partners."

According to the US Department of State, PM Modi and President Biden’s crucial virtual meeting also has a broad agenda with topics like “Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership” between the two countries being on top. During the meet, the two sides are set to discuss defence, science and technology (particularly emerging technology), climate and public health (particularly cooperation on managing the COVID-19 pandemic). The readouts of the talks from the US State and Defense Departments also claimed that fortifying and building supply chains, as well as people to people ties, would also take the stage in the dialogue.