Lockheed Martin Tests AI Tactical Aircraft, Says No Test Pilot Needed

Aerospace and Defence manufacturing giant Lockheed Martin tested Artificial Intelligence operated tactical training aircraft. This is the first time ever that an AI has been used to fly a tactical aircraft, according to the company. It has performed the variable in-flight simulation test aircraft, which can “mimic the performance characteristics of other aircraft” a press release from the company stated.

The Variable In-flight Simulation Test Aircraft (VISTA) X-62A recently completed a series of flight tests, where the aircraft was flown entirely by AI for an incredible 17+ hours! pic.twitter.com/14nBAWoIep — Lockheed Martin (@LockheedMartin) February 13, 2023

Dr M. Christopher Cotting, US Air Force Test Pilot School director of research said, “VISTA will allow us to parallelize the development and test of cutting-edge artificial intelligence techniques with new uncrewed vehicles design”. Notably, the aircraft was flown by the AI for more than 17 hours, the company informed on Twitter.

The AI agent flew the craft as part of a big training exercise held in December at the US Air Force Test Pilot School at Edwards Air Force Base in Kern County, California. The Skunkworks division of Lockheed Martin developed VISTA in collaboration with the US Air Force and Calspan Corporation. It is used to augment the need for other equipment for the purpose of training operators and maintenance crew members.

Features of VISTA X 62-A

The VISTA X-62A unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) is designed to be a cost-effective and versatile platform for a wide range of applications, including surveillance, reconnaissance, mapping, and scientific research. Some of the key features of the VISTA X-62A include:

Autonomous Flight Capabilities: The VISTA X-62A is equipped with advanced avionics and sensors, including a GPS and an autopilot system, allowing it to fly autonomously and perform a wide range of missions.

High-Resolution Camera: The UAV is equipped with a high-resolution camera that allows it to capture high-quality images and video. This is ideal for surveillance, reconnaissance, and mapping missions.

Portable Design: The VISTA X-62A is designed to be highly portable, with a compact size and lightweight construction, making it easy to transport and deploy in the field.

Cost-Effective: The VISTA X-62A is designed to be a cost-effective UAV platform, providing organizations and institutions with a reliable and capable UAV solution at a fraction of the cost of other similar systems.

Versatile: The UAV's versatility makes it an ideal platform for a wide range of applications, including scientific research, environmental monitoring, and emergency response.

According to the defence giant, “it reduces operating costs and optimizes the training process. Lockheed Martin has also said that it will continue to develop AI for the US Air Force. The company also said that its implementations will keep people in control while enabling them to be safer and having a better focus on high-level tasks by empowering them to make quick and informed decisions.”