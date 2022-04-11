'Looking Forward To Deepening Ties', Says Joe Biden Ahead Of Virtual Talks With PM Modi

Ahead of a virtual meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, United States President Joe Biden on Monday said that he is looking further deepen ties between the governments of the two countries, economies and people.

Taking to the microblogging site Twitter, Biden said, "This morning, I’m meeting virtually with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India. I look forward to further deepening ties between our governments, economies, and people."

PM Modi, Joe Biden to hold virtual talks

PM Modi and US President Biden will hold virtual talks ahead of US-India 2+2 dialogue. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will hold a 2+2 dialogue with the US delegation headed by Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Announcing the Modi-Biden meeting, External Affairs Ministry said it will "enable both sides to continue their regular and high-level engagement aimed at further strengthening the bilateral comprehensive global strategic partnership".

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, in a statement, said, "President Biden will continue our close consultations on the consequences of Russia's brutal war against Ukraine and mitigating its destabilising impact on global food supply and commodity markets."

The virtual meeting comes at a time of some disquiet in the US over India's position on the Russia-Ukraine as its decision to procure US oil at a discounted price.

The White House said that both the leaders will discuss a range of issues, including countering the climate crisis, strengthening the global economy, ending the COVID-19 pandemic and upholding a free, open, rule-based International order to bolster democracy, security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific.

"The leaders will advance ongoing conversations about the development of an Indo-Pacific Economic Framework and delivering high-quality infrastructure," she said. The Ukraine issue is also likely to come up at the '2+2' dialogue.