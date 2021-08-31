Last Updated:

Los Angeles: 26-year-old Faces 10-year Jail Term After Explosion Of Stockpiled Fireworks

The 26-year-old US man who stockpiled illegal fireworks in his South Los Angeles backyard now faces 10 years in federal prison, according to AP.

Los Angeles

A US man who stockpiled illegal fireworks in his South Los Angeles backyard now faces 10 years in federal prison. According to AP, the police had recovered 16 tons of commercial-grade fireworks from Arturo Ceja III’s property in South LA earlier in June. They also found 140 homemade fireworks and explosives-making components ahead of the Fourth of July. The stockpiled fireworks were improperly detonated by police, causing a massive blast that rocked a neighbourhood and injured 17 people. 

On August 29, Ceja pleaded guilty to one count of transportation of explosives without a license. The 26-year-old admitted to making several trips to Nevada in late June to buy fireworks, including homemade ones that were made out of cardboard and packed with explosive flash powder, federal prosecutors said. 

The officials informed that fireworks can be sold in California for up to four times the purchase price in Nevada. But fireworks are illegal to sell or purchase in Los Angeles and in unincorporated areas of the county. A sentencing hearing has still not been scheduled for the 26-year-old, who also goes by “Autron”. 

Five bomb technicians could face action

On the other hand, the five Los Angeles police bomb technicians, who improperly detonated the fireworks have been taken off their field duties and could face disciplinary action. The explosion, which is considered to be highly unusual because such containment chambers are designed to withhold blasts, had damaged dozens of homes, businesses and vehicles. It prompted the LAPD to review its detonation procedures.

The five technicians had decided to detonate the homemade fireworks in the neighbourhood, believing that they were too unstable to transport elsewhere. The squad examined them by X-ray and robotics and loaded them into the detonation chamber without weighing them with a scale. The technicians miscalculated how much explosive materials they were loading into the chamber and the entire vessel exploded, leaving 17 wounded. 

Following the blast, the residents in the neighbourhood called for accountability. They asked why some people were still in their homes, despite a door-to-door evacuation order. Some victims even filed legal claims against the city. 

(With inputs from AP)
 

