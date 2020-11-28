Los Angeles county issues new 'stay-at-home' orders after COVID-19 cases surge

Officials in America’s Los Angeles County, on November 27, announced new stay-home orders as coronavirus cases surged out of control in the country’s most populous county. As per Associated Press, the new rules put a ban on most gatherings, but partially shut down retail stores and other non-essential businesses. The announcement came as the county reported 4,500 COVID-19 cases on an average over the period of past five days.

“We know we are asking a lot from so many who have been sacrificing for months on end. Acting with collective urgency right now is essential if we want to put a stop to this surge,” Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer was quoted as saying y AP.

The new “Stay at home” order advises residents to stay home “as much as possible” and to wear a face-covering when they go out. In addendum, it also bans people from gathering with others who aren’t in their households, whether publicly or privately. The new orders are set to come into effect from November 30.

COVID-19 vaccine in US

Meanwhile, daily new confirmed coronavirus cases in the US have surged 45% over the past two weeks, to a record 7-day average of 86,352, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. Deaths are also on the rise, up 15 per cent to an average of 846 deaths every day. Meanwhile, Anthony Fauci, top US infectious-disease expert, expressed confidence in the progress and opined that a robust vaccine option will be ready for Americans at the earliest in 2021. Fauci also lauded the firms' trial success and explained how this might see a turnaround in the attitude of people toward vaccination. 'The US may begin offering the vaccine to priority groups at the end of December,' he said.

Currently, there are over a 100 coronavirus vaccines in various stages of clinical trials, with a handful almost ready to apply for authorisation, namely, Sputnik, Sinovac, India's Covishield and Covaxin from Serum Institute of India and Bharat BioTech respectively are some of the more prominent ones. Most experts, however, believe that the most realistic timeframe for distribution arms to take charge and circulate to all the countries is not until 2021. Some estimate that it may not be until 2022 before a robust solution is guaranteed to all countries.

