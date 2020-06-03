Los Angeles Mayor 'proud' Of Peaceful Protesters, Says Can Hear Them 'loud And Clear'

As the United States continues to witness violence across major cities over the death of George Floyd, Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti has hailed the 'peaceful protesters'. Thousands of demonstrators had assembled in front of LA mayor’s resident and while reacting to it at the press conference on June 2, he not only said that he is “proud” of people expressing themselves in a harmonious manner but also assured that he can hear them “loud and clear”.

People are flooding the streets in thousands across the country demanding justice over the death of 46-year-old African American in police custody. George Floyd has become the latest face of racial discrimination in the US, and violent demonstrations have posed unforeseen challenges for the state administrations to control the situation amid coronavirus outbreak. The protesters expressing their grief and anger over the situation with most of them yelling ‘Black Lives Matter’. LA mayor said on June 3 he embraces the right of the people to express themselves and added ‘I’m glad that it has been peaceful’.

“I’m proud of the protestors across the city who are peacefully expressing themselves,” LA mayor said in the press conference. “I embrace our right to do that and I’m glad that it has been peaceful."

Tonight, I'm talking about how we can come together as a city and as a country to demand justice. https://t.co/UggnlLgMZ3 — MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) June 3, 2020

Looting is decreasing in LA

Even though some cities continue to witness violence and vandalisation of public properties, Garcetti noted that looting in LA has decreased. He also thanked the police officers in the area who have been vigilant and working around the clock to ensure the safety of the citizens. LA mayor informed that at least 1,000 members of the National Guard are on the streets of the city and they will go after people who break into businesses amid demonstrations. Garcetti expressed that he is now looking forward to the day when the curfews will be removed and National Guard would be sent back.

