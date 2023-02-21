Los Angeles Police Arrests Prime Suspect In Bishop O'Connell Murder Case

The prime suspect in the murder of Catholic Bishop David O'Connell was arrested by Los Angeles police on Monday morning, reported Daily Mail. The Catholic Bishop David O'Connell was shot dead inside his Los Angeles home on Saturday. The house of the suspect, named Carlos Medina, was surrounded by the police in Torrance. He was convinced by the police to surrender following a multi-hour standoff, said Robert Luna, Los Angeles County Sheriff. Detectives have recovered a murder weapon at Medina’s home however the ballistic tests are pending.

After the initial investigation, it has been found by the Police that Medina's wife had worked as a housekeeper for O'Connell and that "Medina recently made irrational comments about the bishop owing him money after doing occasional handyman work around his house". Further, sheriff Luna shared that Medina has been arrested after finding him in the surveillance video that showed his SUV in the driveway of O’Connell’s home at the time of the killing.

The 65-year- old Median was suspected after the police received a call from a person who reported that he has been "acting strange, irrational, and making comments about the bishop owing him money", said the Sheriff. O’Connell had been a priest for 45 years and was a native of Ireland, as per the local media reports. He was named one of several auxiliary bishops of the archdiocese by Pope Francis in 2015. “Although I personally did not know the bishop, I cannot tell you how many phone calls I’ve received over the last 48 hours from people who have worked with him in different capacities,” said Sheriff Luna while sharing information about the murder case of the bishop. Further, he added that the bishop made a huge difference in our community and was loved.