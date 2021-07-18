Los Angeles: Several Arrested After Anti-trans Protest Outside Spa Turns Violent

Dozens of people have been arrested in Los Angeles following chaotic and violent demonstrations by anti-transgender protesters who targeted a Koreatown spa that has a trans-inclusive policy. Wi Spa, which allows Trans women to use women’s facilities, found itself in a middle of a controversy after a female customer filmed herself complaining about trans woman in the woman’s spa area. The incident triggered massive demonstrations by right-wing protesters who called it an act of paedophilia

On Saturday, the anti-LGBTQ protests were countered by PRIDE activists in front of the spa located near the Wilshire and Rampart boulevards. The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), declared unlawful assembly in the front of the spa after two groups of protesters began to clash. Meanwhile, videos and photographs posted online by LAPD show Smoke bombs/projectiles, stun grenades, pepper spray and knives on the scenario.

For years, California has had laws that allow trans people to use facilities that match their gender. However, calls to defend “female spaces” and “women’s shelters” have become rallying cries of the anti-trans groups in recent times, who have falsely suggested that trans-inclusive policies endanger cis women.

Ever since taking control, the Biden-Harris administration has been blatant about its support to the transgender community. Previously in April, President Joe Biden signed an order reversing a Trump-era Pentagon policy that largely barred transgender individuals from serving in the military. The new order, which Biden signed in the Oval Office during a meeting with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, overturns a ban ordered by President Donald Trump in a tweet during his first year in office. It immediately prohibits any service member from being forced out of the military on the basis of gender identity. Allowing all qualified Americans to serve their country in uniform is better for the military and better for the country because an inclusive force is a more effective force. Simply put, it’s the right thing to do and is in our national interest.

