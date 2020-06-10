Louisiana: New Case Surfaces Of Police Kicking, Tasing Black Man Who Later Dies

While the United States is already rocked with Black Lives Matter protests, a new case has been uncovered showing police kicking, tasing a black man in Louisiana. The clip aired by media outlet shows graphic content of a 44-year-old Tommie Dale McGlothen in police custody on April 5 being severely beaten before being pushed in the police van. The four-minute-clip shows the entire altercation between the four police officers in the city of Shreveport and McGlothen who then died on April 6 at a local hospital.

According to international media reports, the video was recorded on phone by a witness of the police confronting the 44-year-old. It reveals how the law enforcement officers were wrestling with the man on the ground while one of them can also be seen punching him repeatedly. Another police officer appears to beat McGlothen with a baton and in the video, a voice can even be heard saying that the police officers were using a taser on the man who can be seen trying to break-free by kicking at the other four.

The unrest prevailing in the US has also fueled the conversation around police brutality. McGlothen’s video was uncovered just two weeks after a 46-year-old African American George Floyd died in police custody in Minnesota. Floyd not only became the latest face of racial discrimination in the US but also triggered worldwide protests demanding ‘justice and equality’. In the video showing Floyd’s confrontation with law enforcement officers, a police officer can be seen kneeling on the 46-year-old’s neck for over eight minutes until he died while saying “I can’t breathe”.

In McGlothen’s altercation with the police officers, at one instance, they try to get the 44-year-old on his feet with his hands appearing to be handcuffed. However, the clip shows that Mcglothen immediately falls only for the police officers to walk him over to the vehicle and push the man against it when his head hits the floor. The timing of the new video to surface coincides with tens of thousands of mourners assembled for Floyd’s funeral on June 9 in Houston after he died on May 25.

Possible cause of McGlothen’s death

According to an international media agency, Dr Todd Thoma, the Caddo Parish Coroner said that the police had arrived at a Shreveport home on April 5 after the 44-year-old blocked a driveway and followed a homeowner to his house. Police have also reported in the official release of June 9 that McGlothen was “mumbling incoherently” and “exhibiting signs of paranoia and emotional disturbance.” The coroner has also said that the cause of McGlothen dying was “excited delirium”.

“Police officers used Tasers, mace and nightsticks to control McGlothen, who was agitated and combative and had fought with a homeowner,” according to the coroner.

Image Source: AP



