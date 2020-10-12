Louisiana Vows To Rebuild As Hurricane Delta Wreaks Havoc After Laura

Tens of thousands of homes and businesses remain without power in Louisiana, which this weekend was wrecked by Hurricane Delta. Evacuees returning home after a nightmare of a weekend had to deal with closed roads, some flooded with rainwater, and others filled with debris left by Delta. According to Associated Press, the winds of Hurricane Delta peaked at 230 km/h, and within 28 hours of making landfall, it attained Category 4 status. Hurricane Delta was the fourth storm to strike Louisiana this year and a record-breaking tenth storm to reach mainland United States in 2020.

Louisiana was still recovering from the damage caused by Hurricane Laura, when Delta made landfall on October 9 before intensifying on October 8. Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency on October 6 and the next day US President Donald Trump agreed to sign a disaster declaration for the entire state. Over 800 residents were moved to shelters ahead of the storm. Louisiana State Fire Marshal kept over 500 individuals on stand by as secondary responders.

At least one person died due to the unsafe use of generators during the storm, following which State officials had to issue safety guidelines on how to use generators during the hurricane. So far, one direct and four indirect fatalities have been caused by Hurricane Delta.

Clair Hebert Marceaux of Cameron Parish, Louisiana, lost her home during Hurricane Laura and said the community already working hard to rebuild when Delta struck. Clair vowed to rebuild again adding that “We can’t lose our momentum."

Damage caused by Laura

Hurricane Laura, which made landfall in Louisiana on August 26, had caused far more severe damage than Delta. Alexandria and Pineville towns were the most affected, while parishes of Rapides, Avoyelles, and Grant suffered from devastating damages. The Louisiana Gulf Coast suffered greatly from Hurricane Laura. Hurricane Laura had left more than 7,50,000 people without power for several days. Many of the houses damaged by Laura with roofs torn up, also suffered from Delta as water entered the house, and destroyed everything.

(With inputs from AP)

