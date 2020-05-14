Louisville Mayor Calls For 'thorough Investigation' Into Police Shooting Of Black Woman

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer has called for a thorough investigation into the shooting of a black woman, who was killed in her apartment by city police two months ago. The Democratic mayor in a statement said that he will personally continue to monitor the case and release all information when it can be. Fischer further added that he has spoken to the LMPD chief about the case who is also in agreement with him about a thorough investigation.

Fischer on May 12 took to his official Twitter handle where he posted his statement on the incident. "As always, my priority is that the truth comes out and for justice to follow the path of truth. The Breonna Taylor case is currently under investigation. Therefore, expansive comments are not appropriate until all the facts are fully known. Police work can involve incredibly difficult situations. Additionally, residents have rights. These two concepts must be weighed by our justice system as the case proceeds," Fischer wrote in his statement.

A portion of this statement was inadvertently omitted by staff. Here is the full statement. pic.twitter.com/xoIzZZMh1B — Mayor Greg Fischer (@louisvillemayor) May 12, 2020

The shooting

According to reports, 26-year-old Breonna Taylor was shot dead by city police after they allegedly entered her home without knocking or announcing following which her boyfriend opened fired at the officers, who in return fired 20 shots, eight of which struck the woman. According to a lawsuit, the officers were looking for a man who did not live in her apartment complex. The man was reportedly detained before officers had arrived at Taylor's apartment after midnight. Taylor's boyfriend Kenneth Walker, who was a licensed gun owner was not injured in the incident and was taken into custody. Walker was charged with assault and attempted murder of a police officer.

(Image Credit: @FischerForLou/Twitter)