Miraculous! Elderly Couple Found Alive 8 Days After Going Missing In California Woods

An elderly couple, who got lost in the California woods during Valentine's Day hike, was reportedly found alive after eight days by the rescuers on February 22. In what is being considered as a 'miraculous rescue', the couple survived eight days in the dense forest reportedly by drinking from puddles. The week-long rescue operation saw a successful end as both the man and the woman were found 'alive and well.'

Week-long struggle for survival

The couple, Irwin and Kiparsky, were last spotted at a vacation home near Inverness on February 14 and were located after 8 days in a forest near Tomales Bay, about 30 miles north of San Francisco. The extensive search was carried out with the help of around 500 people, helicopter rescue services, drones, boats and K-9 teams scouring through the forests and waters for a week in search of the couple.

Read: Adorable Elderly Couple Celebrates 72nd Wedding Anniversary

Love and hope kept them alive

Even though the couple had been suffering from hypothermia, they were alive because they had been drinking from a puddle, as per reports. They reportedly lost track as it got dark and eventually found themselves lost pertaining to minimal chances of survival in a week's time. As soon as he saw the rescuers approach him, Irwin had his spirits high enough to start singing. "Thank God you found us", he reportedly said in joy.

Update from Carol Kiparsky and Ian Irwin. They are in great spirits and want to thank every single person who has kept them in their thoughts.



On behalf of the Irwin and Kiparsky family, Thank You. pic.twitter.com/t3OS6rgas7 — Marin County Sheriff (@MarinSheriff) February 23, 2020

The couple had signed up for an amateur hike

The couple were not well equipped and properly dressed for the hike and the weather as they had light clothing on. Nor did Carol have her shoes and neither had the two eaten in a week, as reported by international media.

Read: Video Of Elderly Chinese Couple Infected With Coronavirus Leaves Netizens Overwhelmed

Ian, a leading Parkinson's disease researcher and Carol, an author and a linguist, had to be hurled out with the help of a helicopter because of the rough terrain and overgrown foliage in the drainage they were stuck in. Where the continuous, vigorous and energetic efforts of the rescue teams have been lauded, some have been calling this survival a miracle.

Read: New York: Elderly Couple Donates 1,000 Restored Instruments To District School

Read: California Couple Who Vanished For Nearly A Week Found Alive