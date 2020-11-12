Lucille Bridges, Mother Of Desegregation Icon & Civil Rights Trailblazer Ruby Passes Away

Lucille Bridges, the mother of Ruby Bridges who gained worldwide recognition after she walked with her 6-year-old civil rights activist daughter past angry mobs, violent taunts and racial slurs to be the first Black mother who sent her child to a desegrated school in 1960 America has passed away at the age of 84.

Ruby Bridges was the first Black student at her all-white New Orleans elementary school following the historic decision by the US government against popular sentiments to desegregate schools and colleges in the US as a means to end the separation of races studying together.

Ruby Bridges who is 66-years-old now shared a post on her Instagram handle on Tuesday evening where she grimly marked 'Today our country lost a hero. Brave, progressive, a champion for change. She helped alter the course of so many lives by setting me out on my path as a six-year-old little girl. Our nation lost a Mother of the Civil Rights Movement today. And I lost my mom. I love you and am grateful for you. May you Rest In Peace.'

Civil Rights hero passes away

Lucille Bridges gave birth to Rube in a small town called Tylertown, Mississippi in 1954 — the same year that the landmark Brown vs. the Board of Education Topeka, Kansas, the decision was announced. A campaign that ended racial segregation in schools, despite overwhelming opposition among white communities in the US.

Although Ruby first attended school 6 years later in 1960, she was one of the first people to brave the discrimination and violent taunts in hopes of setting the right example for a more inclusive America. The mother-daughter duo's act quickly became another prominent face in the Civil Rights Movement. Following which a famous painting was memorialised by Norman Rockwell called The Problem We All Live With, which showed a young Ruby dressed in white carrying her notebooks and walking to school surrounded by much taller US Marshalls. Opening up in an interview much later, Ruby declared that though she walked that day, the real force behind the incident were her parents.

The painting of Ruby has received renewed attention in recent days in an adapted version that shows the new Vice President-elect Kamala Harris walking alongside Ruby. Notably, Kamala Harris is the first woman of colour elected to the vice presidency in history.

Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka

A landmark ruling in 1954 by the Supreme Court in which the Justices ruled unanimously that segregation on the basis of race in public schools was unconstitutional. Being a cornerstone of the civil rights movement, it helped establish the precedent that “separate-but-equal” education and other services were not, in fact, equal at all.

