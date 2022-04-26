Macron To Announce New French PM After Re-election As Focus Shifts To Legislative Polls

Re-elected as France's President, Emmanuel Macron is expected to announce the next Prime Minister for Paris after Jean Castex has decided to resign, effectively changing the political landscape. Even before the formal declaration of the results of the run-off Presidential elections, the focus shifted to legislative polls with Macron's opposition Marine Le Pen saying "will not abandon" the French people. The French legislative elections are scheduled to be held in June.

Notably, Macron will have to choose a new face as Prime Minister of France for his second 5 years term after incumbent PM Jean Castex said he will resign along with his government. Analysts have indicated that Employment Minister Elisabeth Borne is a potential candidate for the post. If voted in, Borne could become the second female PM of France.

However, there are others touted for the role that includes, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, Agriculture Minister Julien Denormandie, and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, The Guardian reported. The task of appointing a new PM is particularly cumbersome for Macron as he has to appeal to radical-left voters led by his leftist presidential candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon. Macron also has to avoid alienating the supporters of Le Pen as he moved forward. The coming elections will be the furthest test of Macron's popularity as he will need to renew his majority for pursuing his reformist ideas.

France needs a 'new driving force'

With Macron becoming the first President of France in 20 years to take a seat for second 5 years term at Elysee Palace, he will be facing political challenges to emerge as "President for all" due to the rapid alterations in the legislative cabinet, on which Le Pen has already set her eyes. Macron defeated Le Pen after winning 58.54% votes in comparison to the latter's 41.46%.

Castex last Tuesday had said that his government would tender its resignation if Macron was re-elected as President in order to offer a "new driving force" for the Centrist La Republique en Marche ahead of the parliamentary polls in June. "In the subsequent days, as is the tradition, I will present the President with my resignation and that of the government," Castex had told France Inter Radio. His move is also guided by the belief that the French government needed "new impetus" following the re-election of Macron.

As of now the results of the presidential polls will be officially announced on Wednesday by the country's Constitutional Council. Macron then will hold a meeting with his Cabinet and later set a date for his swearing-in ceremony, which has to be completed by May 13.

