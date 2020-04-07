Maeve Kennedy Townsend's Body Recovered, Search For Her Son To Continue

Maryland Natural Resources Police recovered the body of Maeve Kennedy Townsend, the granddaughter of late Robert Kennedy on April 6 evening, international media reported. The police added that the search operations for her son would resume on April 7. Townsend and eight-year-old son disappeared on April 2 after both of them went boating on the Chesapeake Bay in Maryland.

Body found 25 feet underwater

Charles County Dive and Rescue, one of the agencies searching the bodies found Maeve's body 25 feet deep inside the water, nearly 2.5 miles away from Kathleen Kennedy Townsend's house from where the canoe was launched. According to reports, Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean, Townsend's daughter, and her 8-year-old son, Gideon had gotten into a canoe on April 2 in the water of Chesapeake Bay near their home in order to retrieve a ball. Reportedly they were unable to paddle back to shore. As per reports, Townsend released a statement on April 3 where she revealed that the search and rescue operation for her daughter and grandson had turned into a recovery operation. The Townsends have asked for privacy and that everyone keeps Maeve and Gideon in their thoughts and prayers.

Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean was an adjunct professor in bioethics and human rights, as well as executive director of the Georgetown University Global Health Initiative. Maeve also worked on the boards of the Brady Campaign, a gun control nonprofit, and Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights charity. The Kennedy family, unfortunately, is very familiar with tragic incidents. In addition to the assignations of Robert F. Kennedy and John F. Kennedy, the President's son John F. Kennedy Jr. and his wife were killed in a plane crash in 1999. According to reports, David, Robert F. Kennedy's son, died of a drug overdose in 1984.

(Image Source: AP)