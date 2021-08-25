‘Major Failure’: Trump Slams Biden On Afghan Crisis, Says Terrorists Airlifted From Kabul

Former US President Donald Trump on August 24 slammed his successor Joe Biden on his Afghanistan policy and expressed concerns that thousands of terrorists might have been flown out of the war-torn nation as part of the evacuation process. Biden surrendered Afghanistan to terrorists and left thousands of Americans for dead by pulling out the military before our citizens, Trump said in a statement. He also added that he has learnt that out of the 26,000 people who have been evacuated, only 4,000 are Americans.

“You can be sure, the Taliban, who are now in complete control, didn’t allow the best and brightest to board these evacuation flights,” the former President said.

He added, “Instead, we can only imagine how many thousands of terrorists have been airlifted out of Afghanistan and into neighbourhoods around the world. What a terrible failure. NO VETTING. How many terrorists will Joe Biden bring to America? We don’t know!”

Trump has previously also criticised the current Joe Biden administration over the crisis unfolding in Afghanistan and termed it a “major failure" of the current US administration's foreign policy. During the “Save America” rally, Trump said that the situation in Afghanistan with Taliban takeover will be registered in US history as “one of the greatest embarrassments" and the "greatest foreign policy humiliation”. Calling the troop withdrawal a "total surrender" and a "gross incompetence by a nation's leader," he emphasised that under his presidency, this would have never happened.

Pompeo slams Biden administration

Meanwhile, Trump’s close aide Mike Pompeo has also criticised the Joe Biden administration for the current situation unfolding in the war-torn country. Pompeo remarked that the withdrawal of troops should occur on US terms and not the Taliban’s. He also urged the Biden administration to ensure that American troops remain in Afghanistan until every American citizen is rescued.

In his take on the current situation in Afghanistan, Mike Pompeo has termed the US withdrawal as 'feckless, poorly executed withdrawal' that has affected American leadership. He further remarked that the American leadership is also being questioned by close allies like Germany and the United Kingdom. Pompeo has also hit out at the Biden administration as crucial American military equipment fell into the hands of the Taliban.

"The United States will need to reckon with these consequences for years to come," Mike Pompeo wrote in an op-ed for Fox News.

