'Make America Great Again': Tracing Roots Of Slogan Popularised Again By Donald Trump

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis took to Twitter last week to declare his entry into the Republican presidential primary. This move sets the stage for a confrontation with the current leading candidate of the GOP, former President Donald Trump.

“I am running for president of the United States to lead our great American comeback,” he said during an event with Twitter owner Elon Musk and tech investor David Sacks. “But we know our country’s going in the wrong direction. We see it with our own eyes. And we feel it in our bones.”

With these remarks, DeSantis, who secured a significant victory in his reelection bid last autumn and drew the interest of a party eager to move past recent losses, initiated a fresh phase in the race to challenge incumbent US President Joe Biden in 2024. Although DeSantis joined the Republican primary later than some other contenders, he enters the competition with substantial campaign funds and notable poll support, second only to Trump.

“Make America Great Again" - the words that sent Trump to White House

The words that would ultimately propel Donald Trump to the presidency were conceived years earlier, at a time when only Trump himself could envision taking the oath as the 45th president of the United States, according to the Washington Post.

This significant moment occurred on November 7, 2012, just after Mitt Romney's unexpected defeat in a race that many believed was within his grasp against then-President Obama. The Republican Party found itself in the midst of an identity crisis, with doubts arising as to whether a GOP president would ever occupy the Oval Office again.

The “Make America Great Again" slogan hit Trump when no one could actually imagine the real estate mogul behind the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office.

“I said, ‘That is so good.’ I wrote it down,” Trump recalled in an interview. “I went to my lawyers. I have a lot of lawyers in-house. We have many lawyers. I have got guys that handle this stuff. I said, ‘See if you can have this registered and trademarked.’ ”

Five days later, Trump signed an application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, in which he asked for exclusive rights to use "Make America Great Again" for "political action committee services, namely, promoting public awareness of political issues and fundraising in the field of politics." He enclosed a $325 registration fee, reported The Post.

Has the slogan or phrase been used before?

Although not explicitly employed as an official slogan, the phrase has been frequently referenced in politics and literature.

In the lead-up to the 1940 presidential election, US Republican senator Alexander Wiley utilised the phrase in a speech during the third session of the 76th Congress. "America needs a leader who can coordinate labor, capital, and management; who can give the man of enterprise encouragement, who can give them the spirit which will beget vision. That will make America great again," he had said.

The slogan "Make America Great Again" was featured in certain advertisements related to Barry Goldwater's presidential campaign in 1964, despite the campaign ultimately ending in defeat.

"Let's make America great again" gained significant prominence during Ronald Reagan's successful 1980 presidential campaign. The slogan was strategically employed during a time when the United States was grappling with a deteriorating economy characterized by stagflation. Reagan leveraged the country's economic challenges to rally the electorate and foster a sense of patriotism.

The slogan was prominently featured in Reagan's acceptance speech at the 1980 Republican National Convention. Reagan said, "For those without job opportunities, we'll stimulate new opportunities, particularly in the inner cities where they live. For those who've abandoned hope, we'll restore hope and we'll welcome them into a great national crusade to make America great again."

The phrase "Make America Great Again" was not only associated with Republican campaigns but also found its way into speeches by Bill Clinton during his 1992 presidential campaign. Clinton utilised the phrase to convey a message of national improvement and progress. Furthermore, the slogan resurfaced in a radio commercial aired during Hillary Clinton's 2008 presidential primary campaign, further highlighting its usage across party lines.

Christine O'Donnell, the Republican nominee for a US Senate seat in Delaware in 2010, released a book titled "Troublemaker: Let's Do What It Takes to Make America Great Again."

Trump pitches a MAGA party!

Shortly after leaving office, Donald Trump discussed the possibility of establishing a third political party with his advisors. He proposed potential names for the party, including the "Patriot Party" or the "Make America Great Again Party". During his initial days post-presidency, he expressed support for Arizona state party chairwoman Kelli Ward, who also called for the creation of a "MAGA Party."

Trump saw the proposed MAGA Party as a means to exert leverage, aiming to dissuade Republican senators from voting to convict him during the Senate impeachment trial and to field candidates to challenge Republicans who voted for his impeachment in the House.

Furthermore, the phrase "Make America Great Again" is once again being used as the official slogan for Trump's presidential campaign in 2024.