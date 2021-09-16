'Making Taliban Great Again' Billboard Featuring Joe Biden Allegedly Spotted In US

Banners featuring US President Joe Biden dressed as a Taliban militant along with the phrase 'Making Taliban Great Again' have cropped up in Pennsylvania, mocking the premier's handling of the Afghanistan crisis.

Former Pennsylvania senator Scott Wagner, 65, has proudly taken credit for the billboards. The Republican leader told Fox News that he has put up around 15 such billboards with a photo of President Biden in military gear alongside the message "Making the Taliban Great Again."

The phrase is a twisted take on the popular campaign slogan "Make America Great Again" that was popularized by Donald Trump in his successful 2016 presidential campaign. Scott Wagner is said to have paid a whopping $15,000 for the slew of billboards across the state of Pennsylvania.

'I'm not hiding from anybody, and that's how I feel,' the politician declared, after confirming he was responsible. 'The pull-out rushed through by President Biden had made us the laughing stock of the world,' he said.

The Taliban are openly stating that they ran the United States out of Afghanistan and are now very emboldened, said Wagner. "But the bigger mess is that America left behind aircraft, vehicles, and a host of weapons and explosives when withdrawing from the war-torn country," he added.

Both Democrats and Republicans have been playing a blame game over the Afghanistan debacle in a partisan fight about who should be held responsible ever since the last US military plane exited Kabul on August 30.

Americans believe US troops will return to Afghanistan

President Biden has been underwater over his handling of several key issues including the decision to withdraw all of its troops from Afghanistan soil. According to a recent poll conducted by the Quinnipiac University, every second American disapproves of the way Biden handled the Afghanistan pullout.

A statement released on Wednesday said, “Americans gave Biden a negative 31 to 65% score for the way he handled withdrawing all US troops from Afghanistan and more than 6 in 10 Americans believe that US troops will have to return to the war-stricken country.”

In retaliation to the 9/11 terrorist attacks, the US had infiltrated Afghanistan, toppled the Taliban regime, and assassinated Al Qaeda chief Osama Bin Laden. On August 30, 2021, the US pulled out all of its military presence from Afghanistan ending the 20-year-old war and once again paving way for a Taliban 2.0 regime.