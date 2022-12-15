Man Accused Of Attacking Pelosi's Husband Reveals Names Of Other High-profile Targets

In a massive development, the man accused of attacking US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband with a hammer revealed that he had a list of other targets, including actor Tom Hanks, a US court said on Wednesday.

During interrogation, David DePape revealed to police that he had intended to kidnap Pelosi, but instead he ended up attacking her 82-year-old husband, Paul Pelosi, leaving the political world in shock.

According to the BBC report, 42-year-old DePape had high-profile people like Joe Biden's son Hunter and Democratic California Governor Gavin Newsom on his "hit list." He is already facing six charges, including attempted murder, for the October 28 incident. He however has denied all the charges.

Earlier on Wednesday, after a four-hour hearing, San Francisco Superior Court Judge Stephen Murphy stated that the court has enough evidence against DePape and could move forward with the trial. After an investigation into the matter the officials found that he had planned to kidnap Pelosi and get her to accept all the "lies" or he would have smashed her legs, but Pelosi was in Washington DC at the time and her husband was attacked.

Police officer Kyle Cagney stated that he had seen both DePape and Paul Pelosi holding the hammer when the door opened, and DePape was directed by the officers' commands to drop the weapons, but he jumped at Pelosi and attacked him with the hammer on his head, leaving the Paul Peloso in an unconscious state and in a pool of his own blood.

The officers informed the court that DePape said their is evil in Washington, and it originates with Hillary Clinton. "There is evil in Washington; what they did went so far beyond the campaign. It originated with Hillary. Honestly, day in and day out, they are lying. "They go from one crime to another crime to another crime," said DePape to the police.

Image: AP