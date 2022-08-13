Salman Rushdie Stabbed: Attacker Hadi Matar Charged With Attempt To Murder And Assault

The suspect, Hadi Matar, accused of stabbing author Salman Rushdie has been charged with attempt to murder and assault in the second degree as per the Daily Mail. The development comes after Hadi Matar was arraigned on the charges at Chautauqua County Jail. The 24-year-old man who attacked Rushdie has been remanded without bail and was moved from the New York State Police barracks in Jamestown after stabbing the author on Friday.

On 12 August, Salman Rushdie was stabbed in the neck and abdomen by a man who ran towards the stage as the author was about to begin his lecture in New York. Following the attack, Rushdie was airlifted to the hospital and underwent surgery.

This is a developing story. More details awaited.