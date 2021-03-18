Man Carrying Weapon Outside Kamala Harris' Official Residence Had Rifle, Ammunition In Car

Texas man carrying a weapon outside the United States Vice President Kamala Harris’ official residence, the US Naval Observatory has been arrested on March 17 (local time) and is now facing weapons and ammunition charges. As per CNN report, a spokesperson for Washington’s Metropolitan Police said that its officers responded “at approximately 12:12 PM to the 3400 block of Massachusetts Avenue, NW in reference to a suspicious person based on the intelligence bulletin that originated from Texas, who was detained by US Secret Service.”

The Washington DC Police reportedly contacted the man after a region-wide intelligence bulletin had been issued for the suspect. As per the report, law enforcement has arrested and charged 31-year-old Paul Murray of San Antonio adding that rifle and ammunition were also found in his vehicle. The police report obtained by the media outlet shows that officers have alleged Murray was in possession of an "AR-15 semi-automatic rifle, 113 rounds of unregistered ammunition, and five 30 round magazines."

While the police have said that the man arrested outside Harris’ resident has been charged on several accounts including the possession of a large-capacity ammunition feeding device, the United States Secret Service told the media outlet in a statement that the Uniformed Division officers had detained Murray before the Metropolitan Police arrived at the scene. Reportedly, a Secret Service official also said that none of the agency’s officers was at US Naval Observatory at the time of the incident.

Shootings at Atlanta spa, 8 dead

Murray was detained with a weapon outside US VP’s Washington residence on Wednesday when at least eight people were killed after shootings at three different spas in the Atlanta area on Tuesday (local time). Video evidence obtained by law enforcement led them to a suspect named Robert Aaron Long who was responsible for all shootings. He was arrested on March 16 night.

Of those eight who died in the shootings, six were Asian and two were White, said Cherokee County sheriff’s officials in a joint press conference with Atlanta police on Wednesday. All six Asian victims were women.

Even though the investigation is still ongoing, preliminary information about Robert has reportedly indicated that shootings could relate to the suspect’s claim of potential sex addiction. As per a CNN report, the man arrested for the Atlanta shootings told the investigators that he saw the spas as a temptation that he wanted to eradicate.

However, because of the similar backgrounds of the victims, some of the public officials have reportedly sparked concerns before Wednesday’s conference that ethnicity had come into play, adding fuel to the existing fears about anti-Asian violence in the country during the COVID-19 pandemic.