Man Destroys Car In Disney World, Leaves ‘sorry’ Note With $100 For Owner

Disney World, a place of recreation and magical adventures is known as one of the best tourist spots all around the world. But no matter even if you are at one of the best tourist spots, one incident can spoil your mood and trip. A Reddit user's post after he enjoyed a night out at Epcot has gone viral.

Six days ago a Reddit user, took to the social media platform to talk about an incident that completely left him shocked. The user claimed that after enjoying a night out in Disney World Florida the person found his car in shambles with a sorry note and a $100 bill.

The user wrote: “Got out of Hanson at Eat to the Beat and found this in the parking lot with a note saying sorry and $100 but no information to help file a claim.” The post that was shared five days ago went viral instantly. Many users condemned the incident and empathised with the user.

Insurance claim filed

When one of the users suggested consulting the CCTV footage the owner wrote; “We did contact security and filed a case with FHP but they didn’t send anyone out because the vehicle wasn’t occupied and is on private property. They said they have an investigator who may contact us but we’ll probably only see footage if a case is pursued.”

While many people led to speculate that it was the World Florida Man who might be responsible for this ‘accident’ was probably uninsured or must have been drinking and left the scene to prevent a DUI (driving under influence).

Since the individual didn’t write their contact information on the sorry note, their whereabouts remain unknown. The owner also mentioned that the insurance claim has been filed and added, "The $100 is nice and all but I personally don't know anyone with a deductible that low. Wish they'd been a little more willing to accept responsibility."