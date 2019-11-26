Man Fined For Cutting Tree Sues State Police Agency For Handing Him To ICE

A 31-year-old undocumented immigrant from Maryland is reportedly suing the state policy agency for turning him over to the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) after writing him a ticket for cutting a tree. Back in August, Jose Ricardo Villalta Canales was helping a relative to cut down a tree at his home in Rockville when he was approached by police from Maryland's Department of Natural Resources as he did not have a proper license to cut down the tree. A violation of state law which is punishable by a fine of up to $500, however, Villalta was reportedly detained for more than two hours after which he was handed over to the ICE agents as he had a deportation order for immigration violations.

According to an international media outlet, Villalta's immigration attorney said that there is a pending petition to reopen his immigration case in Baltimore immigration court, however, there was no lawful basis for his detention. The deputy legal director of the lawyer's committee also added that there was no arrest warrant neither there was any evidence of any criminal offence. It was believed that Villalta's rights were violated and his arrest was another example of the 'abuse of power' by the authorities.

Latino-American war veteran wrongfully detained

In another recent case, a Latino-American war veteran was also wrongfully detained by federal immigration officials, however, he was reportedly paid $190,000 settlement by Grand Rapids. Jilmar Ramos-Gomez is a US citizen and war veteran who was held by Customs Enforcement for three days last December for his Latino origins. The civil rights groups also believe the circumstances surrounding his arrest possibly stemmed from post-traumatic stress due to his service in Afghanistan where Gomez served as a tank crewman in 2013.

Back in 2018, Gomez was arrested by local police authorities for trespassing in a secure area of a Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital. Gomez reportedly pulled a fire alarm and ended up at the hospital's helipad after which he was all over the local news channels. Police Captain Curtis VanderKooi who was off duty then alerted the federal agency about Gomez's arrest at a hospital after which the war veteran was handed over to the ICE.

