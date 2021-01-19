Man Hides In Chicago Airport's Restricted Zone For 3 Months Due To COVID-19 Fear; Arrested

A 36-year-old California man who the deputies said was “too afraid to fly due to COVID-19” hid in the secured area of O’Hare International Airport for at least 3 months. According to US media outlets, the prosecutors on January 18 charged Aditya Singh with felony criminal trespass to a restricted area of an airport and misdemeanor theft after he was caught allegedly residing inside the restricted airport’s security zone. In court bond, Cook County Judge Susana Ortiz pronounced Singh’s stay as “unauthorized”, adding that he was non employed at the airport and therefore is legally liable. Singh arrived at O’Hare on a flight from Los Angeles on Oct. 19 and started residing in the airport’s restricted area from Oct. 19, 2020, to Jan. 16, 2021. He was caught after two United Airlines employees approached him and enquired for a government-approved identification as authorities grew suspicious.

Arrested at Terminal 2 near Gate F12

Judge Susana Ortiz detailed the incident, stating, that Singh had acquired a badge that belonged to an operations manager, illegally. The manager had reported his employee batch as “missing” on Oct. 26. And had called 911. Singh was taken into custody at about 11:10 a.m. Saturday in Terminal 2 near Gate F12, according to US broadcasters, reporting the incident. Assistant State’s Attorney Kathleen Hagerty told the press that accused Singh had attempted to mislead the police and the airport authority after he claimed to be the airline's staff. He had also produced a stolen airport ID badge and roamed with it around his neck. Hagerty added that Singh, in his defense, alleged that he was “extremely afraid of coronavirus spread” and was scared to return home on board a flight. He survived on the food given by the passengers at the airport where he temporarily lived.

Singh resided in Orange, Calif., southeast of Los Angeles where he lived in an apartment with other roommates. The Indian origin man did not have any criminal background. According to Assistant Public Defender Courtney Smallwood’s statement cited by the Chicago Tribune, Singh defended himself saying that he was nervous about the virus, although his motive to have flown to Chicago remains unclear. Judge Ortiz banned the unemployed Singh who holds a master's degree in hospitality from the airport, with a bond of $1,000 and a date for court reappearance on Jan. 27.

