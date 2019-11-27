US Man Kills Girlfriend After Spending Night Behind Bars For Attacking Her

Florida man Warren Clement Brown murdered his girlfriend in less than two weeks after his arrest for allegedly attacking her. According to reports, Brown and Sophie Solis were having an argument when he cut her arms using a knife in their kitchen. According to the St Petersburg police department, the day Brown attacked Solis, he was also following her right outside their home, carrying a kitchen knife. It was also said that the killer threatened to kill Solis and the man she was talking to.

According to reports, Brown pleaded not guilty to the allegations of aggravated assault and aggravated domestic battery. He was released on bail worth $15,000 within a day. As per court records, Brown had agreed to not contact his girlfriend and to stay at least 500 metres away from her.

However, the 57-year-old man disregarded the order and went to the house he shared with Solis. He entered the house using a key and started to look for a chequebook but left when he realised that Solis had called the cops on him.

A day later, Solis asked the authorities not to charge her boyfriend as she wanted to stay in touch with him. With days passing by her friends started to worry as one of her friends said that Solis said that she would be right over but never turned up.

Read: Murder Suspect Calls 911 To Inform About Dead Body In Colorado

Gruesome murder

According to reports, Solis's friends reached her house and found it in a complete mess and they found an extra pair of keys to Brown's car, the car boot was opened up where they found Solis's body. It is being said that pictures of Brown and Solis, paper towels, robe and a slapjack with her blood, hair and flesh on it were also found alongside her body. Police officials also found bloodied ceilings in two of the rooms in the house. Police officials stated that Brown agreed to stab Solis and putting her body inside the car's trunk.

Read: Murder Case: Court Acquits 3, Asks IO To Pay Re 1 Compensation

Public-policy director at Futures Without Violence, Kiersten Stewart, said that it happens a lot of times that a domestic abuse victim is afraid of filing a complaint in fear of being subject to more violence and this sense of fear increases when the victim realises that her abuser can be let out on bail.

Read: BJP Delegation Seeks Inquiry Commission To Probe Dalit's Murder In Punjab

Read: Jessica Lal Murder Case: Delhi HC Asks Jail Authorities To Decide Convict's Parole Plea

(With inputs from agencies)