Man Naps In Middle Of Super Bowl Game, Becomes Internet Sensation

A video on social media is going viral where a man can be seen sleeping in the middle of a Super Bowl game between Kansas City Chiefs and San Fransisco 49ers. The video of the infamous nap was first uploaded on Twitter and is now going viral on various social media platforms. In the video, a man can be taking a nap while the rest of the stadium under bright lights and camera flashes all over the place are screaming their lungs out.

The infamous nap

The video uploaded by Karisa Maxwell has now gon viral on Twitter as it has garnered more than 5 million views and has been liked over by 64,000 users. Netizens are going crazy over the video for one simple reason that tickets to the Super Bowl can cost on average between $4,000 and $5,000. People had a lot of thoughts on the man and his now-infamous nap that is going viral. Netizens left no stone unturned to troll the man in the video.

Somehow, this man is sleeping through the #SuperBowl.



We’re still only in the first quarter. pic.twitter.com/erK0gfpqvQ — Karisa Maxwell (@KarisaMaxwell) February 3, 2020

No sleep mask. No ear plugs. No weighted blanket. Pure talent. #Respect — Valerie Marissa Michaels ♡ (@Valeri3Michaels) February 3, 2020

That's how boring the NFL games are. Only 2 years to the World Cup, thank God. — JacekP (@jacekp) February 3, 2020

Hope somebody interviews this guy at some point! I NEED to find out who he is and why he did this! — JulieB (@Bartoli_Julie) February 3, 2020

Likely a corporate handout. Highly unlikely any real fan would sleep paying retail price — CFLFANATIC (@CFLFANATIC2) February 3, 2020

I wonder if he purchased the other two seats for comfort during his slumber? — Brandon Chafer (@simply__BCC) February 3, 2020

Couple of $grand easy for a ticket just to get plastered before the end of the 1st half and take an open mouth sot nap on National TV!! — Guam Marines Do It in the Jungle (@PergolaDavid) February 3, 2020

Kansas City Chiefs won their first NFL title in 50 years after defeating San Fransisco 49ers 31-20 on Sunday. The Chiefs last won the NFL title in Super Bowl IV in 1970 against the Minnesota Vikings.