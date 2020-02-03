Union Budget
Man Naps In Middle Of Super Bowl Game, Becomes Internet Sensation

US News

A video on social media is going viral where a man can be seen sleeping in the middle of a Super Bowl game between Kansas City Chiefs and San Fransisco 49ers.

Written By Vishal Tiwari | Mumbai | Updated On:
Man

A video on social media is going viral where a man can be seen sleeping in the middle of a Super Bowl game between Kansas City Chiefs and San Fransisco 49ers. The video of the infamous nap was first uploaded on Twitter and is now going viral on various social media platforms. In the video, a man can be taking a nap while the rest of the stadium under bright lights and camera flashes all over the place are screaming their lungs out. 

The infamous nap

The video uploaded by Karisa Maxwell has now gon viral on Twitter as it has garnered more than 5 million views and has been liked over by 64,000 users. Netizens are going crazy over the video for one simple reason that tickets to the Super Bowl can cost on average between $4,000 and $5,000. People had a lot of thoughts on the man and his now-infamous nap that is going viral. Netizens left no stone unturned to troll the man in the video. 

Read: Super Bowl 2020: Clark Hunt Net Worth, Earnings And Kansas City Chiefs' NFL Success

Read:  Super Bowl LIV: NFLPA Vice President Richard Sherman Mocks NFL For 17-game Plan

Read:  Super Bowl 2020: NFL Insiders Predict Easy Outing For Patrick Mahomes-led Chiefs Vs 49ers

Read: NFL Twitter Hacked: Super Bowl 2020-bound Chiefs, 49ers Among 15 Victims Of Cyber Attack

Kansas City Chiefs won their first NFL title in 50 years after defeating San Fransisco 49ers 31-20 on Sunday. The Chiefs last won the NFL title in Super Bowl IV in 1970 against the Minnesota Vikings.

Published:
