Michigan Man Returns $43,170 Found In Footstool Purchased From Resale Store

A US-based man Howard Kirby found $43,170 inside a footstool that he purchased along with other furniture for $70 after Christmas. According to reports, Kirby's daughter-in-law found the money after she opened the cushion of the stool. The huge sum of money was found inside a footstool that was given to a resale shop located in Owosso Township, Michigan. The 54-year-old man said that after finding the money he went on to return it to the former owners because it was the correct and moral thing to do, adding that the money will help its rightful owners.

According to reports, the footstool was part of a living room set that was given to a Habitat for Humanity outlet by Kim Fauth Newberry and her husband. The donated furniture belonged to Kim's grandfather Phillip Fauth. Kim said that her grandfather was a man who paid for everything in the form of cash, adding that the $43,170 was separated with clips alongside handwritten notes.

American woman returns $37 million to bank

An American woman returned $37 million back to LegacyTexasBank after they accidentally transferred the same into her account. According to reports, Ruth Balloon said that she came to know about the money after she finished work on December 10. Balloon said that she initially thought that someone had gifted her this generous amount but she first thought of cross-checking with her bank, adding that the bank told her the deposit of $37 million was an error on their part. Baloon said that she immediately returned the money without a second thought.

Talking to a local media outlet, Balloon said that she was happy when she discovered that such a thing had happened, adding that a screenshot of a bank statement allowed her to say that she was a millionaire. The Dallas based resident said that if she had that much money in her account then she would donate 10 per cent of the amount to the church that she goes to, adding that the rest would have been invested in real estate.

