Man Spills Ketchup To Demarcate His Personal Space Onboard NY Train Car

US News

Man spills ketchup on the train floor in New York in order to demarcate the boundary to his personal space despite many commuters seated around him. ​

Written By Zaini Majeed | Mumbai | Updated On:
Man

A commuter at the New York train car spilled ketchup on the coach floor in order to demarcate the boundary to his "personal space". The post shared by a journalist has been making rounds on the microblogging site Twitter which shows ketchup spewed on the MTA subway train.

Journalist Pervaiz Shallwani posted the picture saying that a stranger in the morning on board the train pulled out a ketchup bottle from his bag and squirted it on the floor near his seat to keep commuters at bay. The post captured the attention of the online community who instantly reacted to it.

He further elaborated that it was eccentric that the person pulled the strange act considering people were seated around him. He praised the woman that sat next to the said person’s seat who tolerated the man’s misbehaviour and did not leave her seat despite the mess.

Twitter disregarded the man’s conduct

Pervaiz’s post garnered a mixed response from the users online that disregarded the man’s conduct on board the train car. The post was also noticed by the officials from the New York City Transit as they commented from their official handle asking Pervaiz to share the train car’s 4 digit number where the incident occurred.

Pervaiz then replied to the authorities with an image of the train car number to which they promptly responded by thanking the user. They further added that they would ask the maintenance team to clean the mess up. The users on Twitter were aggravated at the man’s behaviour and said that he must be restricted to travel on the NY trains.

Published:
COMMENT
