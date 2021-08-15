Man Stabbed, Journalist Assaulted At Protest Against Coronavirus Vaccine Mandates In US

After a brawl erupted out between demonstrators and counterprotesters on the south lawn of Los Angeles City Hall in the US on Saturday, a man was stabbed, and a reporter was assaulted. According to the Los Angeles Police Department and local media, a crowd of several hundred individuals came outside City Hall about 2 p.m., waving American flags, Trump souvenirs, and placards asking for "medical freedom". Meanwhile, nearby a small gathering of counter-protesters was also formed. According to the New York Times, a confrontation broke out between demonstrators and counterprotesters approximately half an hour later.

Through the official Twitter handle, The Los Angeles Police Department announced that it is known of one guy who has been stabbed and is being treated by the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD). According to LAPD Officer Mike Lopez, the victim was rushed to a neighbouring hospital and is in critical condition. The department stated via Twitter, "No arrests have been made, but the investigation is ongoing."

According to the New York Times, counterprotesters were spotted spraying mace as anti-vaccine rally attendees yelled death threatening messages. The Times claimed that as KPCC radio reporter Frank Stolze walked out of a park near City Hall, the anti-mask demonstrators yelled at KPCC radio reporter. He was then kicked by one of the men.

“Something happened to me today that’s never happened in 30 yrs of reporting. In LA. ⁦@LAist. I was shoved, kicked and my eyeglasses were ripped off of my face by a group of guys at a protest - outside City Hall during an anti-vax Recall ⁦@GavinNewsom Pro Trump rally,” reporter Stolze tweeted describing the incident. Stolze also stated that he is in good health after the attack.

Later in another tweet, Stolze said, “LA City Council Prez @CD6Nury on today's violence outside City Hall: ‘These aren’t 'patriots'. Not wearing a mask and being anti-vax isn’t patriotism - it’s stupidity. We have to be able to have differences of opinion without resorting to violence. @LAist”

Previous instances

The cause of the fight and roles of the attacker and victim in the opposing demonstrations are being investigated by police. By 5 p.m., the majority of the 500 people had dispersed.

Coronavirus vaccine mandates are continuing to spread throughout California, prompting the anti-vaccine protests. The Los Angeles City Council decided earlier this week to have the city attorney draft a law requiring evidence of vaccination for numerous public indoor facilities in the city, such as restaurants, bars, gyms, music venues, movie theatres, and even retail shops.

Interim Superintendent Megan Reilly said on Friday that by Oct. 15, all Los Angeles Unified School District workers must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Previously, the district required weekly testing for all kids and employees, regardless of immunisation status. But now, the necessity for testing will continue in effect.

Image Credit: AP