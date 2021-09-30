Man Teaches Self Defence Technique With Long Nails, Netizens Thank Him: Watch

People often share videos and pictures on social media, where they showcase their talent - from dancing to singing, the internet is filled with numerous videos. A new video has surfaced on the internet where a man has shown the technique to punch with long nails when in a dangerous situation. The clip shows how a person with long nails can defend himself against any threat or attacker. The clip has caught the attention of netizens who shared their reactions in the comments section. Have a look:

Man teaches self defence techniques with long nails

The video has been shared by a user who goes by the name 'dutchintheusa' on Instagram. The caption of the video reads, "Throwing a punch with acrylics on" with hashtags 'woman safety, safety tips, self-defense.' In the video, he can be seen showing a technique about punching, when the person is in a dangerous situation. The video shows the technique of how a person with long nails can hit with their palms. Furthermore, they can partially close their fist and hit the person attacking them. Watch the video here:

In the follow-up video shared on the photosharing site, the person shows the technique of how people can escape zipcuffs with long nails. In another video, he explained the technique as to how a person can move laces through zipcuffs with a long set of nails. He tied both ends together and use bicycle moves to burn through the plastic and escape. Take a look at the post:

The video, since being shared on Instagram, has garnered over 23,000 likes and several reactions. Netizens, impressed by his techniques shared their reactions in the comments section. One user commented, "Thank you for doing this. It will actually make a difference." Another user commented, "So versatile! We love it". Another individual wrote, "Love your videos and info!! And you are so working those nails!!" Check out some user reactions:

Image: Instagram/dutchintheusa