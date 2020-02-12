Man Throws Away Lottery Ticket, Later Realizes He Had Won $1,00,000

A man from South Carolina, US was spared from making an expensive mistake. The man who chose to remain anonymous threw his lottery ticket moments before he realised that he had actually won. It all started when he bought the Palmetto Cash 4 ticket from BP gas station in Newberry.

Threw the ticket into trash

After checking the digits and realising that he had lost, he threw the ticket into the trash and moved on. He was later left stunned when he realised that he had made a mistake in reading the digits and that he has actually won $1,00,000. Following his win, he told South Carolina Education Lottery that he had already checked the lottery results for the day. It was only after a recheck that he realised that Palmetto Cash 4 ticket had matched all the digits of the winning ticket on January 24, international media reported.

Speaking to international media he said that he was casually sipping coffee when he realised that he made a mistake in reading the digits. He then rushed back to the gas station and retrieved the ticket. He also revealed that he plans to donate his money to a charity and also set up a college fund for his grandchildren. The BP gas station also received $1000 for selling the ticket.

In a similar amusing incident, a one-year-old Indian baby boy Mohammad Salah reportedly won a jackpot worth $1 million in the United Arab Emirates in a monthly raffle draw. According to reports, Mohammad's father Ramees Rahman had been taking part in the Dubai Duty-Free lottery promotions for the past 12 months and recently bought the jackpot-winning ticket under his son's name with 1319 as its serial number.

While talking to a local media outlet, Rahman said that he was really happy after winning the jackpot, adding that his son's future is financially secured. According to reports, in the same lucky draw, a few more people won the lottery of a luxury vehicle when their raffle tickets were drawn in the Finest Surprise Promotions on February 4 at the Dubai International Airport.



