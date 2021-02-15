Man With Largest Collection Of Cuff Links Creates World Record, Says 'took Almost 2 Years'

A Canadian man named Carl Moulton holds the world record for the largest collection of cuff links, with nearly 2,000 pairs in his possession. The Guinness World Records verified Moulton's collection last September and handed him the title for having 1,925 pairs of cuff links. Moulton, who is from Orangeville, Canada, is a Pastor at a Church in his locality, where he wears cuff links every Sunday for weekly sermons.

It took more than one year to verify Moulton's collection of cuff links as he had initially sent the formal application to Guinness World Records in 2019 and it wasn't until September 2020 that the world record-keeping authority recognised his accumulation. Moulton said that the process of verification took much longer than he had anticipated. Moulton had to get a jeweler to count all the cuff links. He also had to send a list to Guinness World Records, containing the description of each pair of cuff links.

Moulton started collecting 7 years ago

According to the Guinness World Records, Moulton's collection of cuff links is increasing day-by-day because attendees of his weekly sermons now know what to gift him on special occasions. Moulton started collecting cuff links just seven years ago. He became purposeful about his collection after his daughter informed him he is nearing the world record for the largest collection of cuff links. Moulton is planning to keep collecting cuff links and break his own record.

However, Moulton may not be the person with the largest unverified collection of cuff links. A British man named Steve Redmond has over 2,500 pairs of cuff links that he has not registered with the Guinness World Records. According to BBC, the 64-year-old man has been collecting cuff links since he was 20 after his father gifted him his first pair of links.

