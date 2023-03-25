Manhattan DA, Who Is Investigating Trump's Hush Money Case, Receives Death Threat

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who has been investigating the case against former US President Donald Trump, received a death threat in an envelope laced with white powder on Friday, reported Sputnik citing a local news report. This death threat comes as Donald Trump warned of potential "death and destruction" if New York officials present an indictment. The warning by Trump was recently announced close to his case over the hush-money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels. The death threat note, which has been addressed to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, reportedly read: “ALVIN- I AM GOING TO KILL YOU!!!!!!!!!!!!!”. Further, the envelope also contained a small amount of white powder. As soon as the letter arrived at the Manhattan DA’s office, it was "immediately contained and the NYPD Emergency Service Unit and the NYC Department of Environmental Protection determined there was no dangerous substance". And the white powder was probably "an imitation of a series of incidents in the wake of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks", in which letters laced with anthrax spores were mailed to several public figures, including journalists and federal lawmakers.

Threat letter to the Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg

Notably, the death threat comes after Trump asked his supporters to “protest” his alleged pending indictment by Bragg. Manhattan DA Bragg has been investigating the case against Trump for hush-money payments made during his 2016 presidential election campaign. Recently, he has also slammed Republicans who have been interfering with Donald Trump Case. Earlier this week, several senior Republican lawmakers sent letters to Manhattan DA Bragg demanding information about his investigation. The case of Donald Trump is under investigation and with him, there is his “fixer” lawyer, Michael Cohen who has made a payment of $130,000 to adult film star Stormy Daniels to keep silent about an alleged sexual encounter between the pair years earlier. In this case, so far Cohen has confessed that he has spent his own money and acted on Trump’s behalf without his knowledge. Hence, the blame has been borne by Trump's lawyer, reported Sputnik. Trump, who has announced his Presidential bid for 2024, has been dealing with federal investigations for his election subversion and his retention of classified records.