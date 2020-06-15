Thousands Of Pounds Of Ground Beef Recalled Due To Potential E. Coli Contamination: USDA

Manufacturers in the United States recalled their ground beef products from the market on June 13 over suspicion that it may be contaminated with E. coli bacteria. The United States Department of Agriculture said that approximately 42,922 pounds of ground beef products were recalled from the market across the country due to potential E. coli contamination. As per USDA, the problem was detected during a routine Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) inspection, although so far there have been no reports of any adverse reactions due to the consumption of the products that have been already purchased by the consumers.

"The raw ground beef items were produced on June 1, 2020. The products subject to recall bear establishment number 'EST. 46841' inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide. E. coli is a potentially deadly bacterium that can cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea, and abdominal cramps 2–8 days (3–4 days, on average) after exposure to the organism. While most people recover within a week, some develop a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS)," the USDA said in a press release on its official website.

FSIS advisory

The FSIS fears that some of these products have already reached consumers' fridge and have urged them to throw away or return the products from where they have purchased. The FSIS has issued an advisory for consumers asking them to cook all their raw meat products, including fresh and frozen to a temperature high enough to kill harmful bacteria. The FSIS also urged consumers to only eat ground beef products that are cooked to a temperature of 160°F or 71°C.

