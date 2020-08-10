Marine Scientists Prepare To Explore 'mysterious' Blue Holes Off Florida Coast

Scientists and deep-sea explorers at Mote Marine Laboratory are preparing to send research cruises to explore a unique, scarcely studied, underwater landscape called “Blue Holes” on the West Florida Shelf, known as the Green Banana dive. Spread across vast scathes of the ocean ground, invisible from the floor, there are tons of — or perhaps hundreds — of these sinkholes located near Florida’s coast.

Underwater sinkholes, springs, and caverns are “karst” (calcium carbonate rock) feature that is scattered across Florida’s shelf floor; they vary in size, shape, and depth, but most are ecological “hot spots,” oases in the relatively barren seafloor, the Mote Marine Library said in a press release.

The Blue Holes consists of the diverse biological community of marine species and a vast species of coral landscape with sponges, mollusks, and other benthic (bottom) dwellers to a seagrass meadow. However, as one further swim away, there’s a mysterious barren seafloor. In another intriguing feature, these Blue Holes sustain communities of marine fauna and flora populations, however, it has remained unclear “how” or “why”.

Scientists embark on a journey to the “deep” to explore blue holes, which are underwater sinkholes, similar to sinkholes on land.



Region of “mystery” for curious divers

According to the release, the scientists at Mote Marine Laboratory, Georgia Institute of Technology, Florida Atlantic University, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), and the U.S. Geological Survey will begin an expedition next month for the first time. Scientists will observe the unique oasis for biodiversity that has been a region of “mystery” for the curious divers or fishermen that mostly frequent the Gulf of Mexico. Jim Culter, a senior scientist, and program manager at Mote Marine Laboratory said in a televised interview with a US broadcaster that marine scientists started observing the blue holes in the mid-1990s and have since confirmed about 20 holes in the area. They suspect there are at least 60 such sinkhole environments off the coast of Florida, he added. According to the laboratory’s release, the exploratory mission is part of a three-year NOAA study and has been in talks since 2019. It will finally be conducted in August 2020 and will conclude in 2021.

[Specifically designed for this project, the benthic lander was deployed to the bottom of Amberjack Hole to collect data and samples for longer periods than divers can, right where the bottom water meets the sediment. Credit: Ocean Exploration and Research]

[Water samples collected by divers and the lander yielded microbes whose DNA was extracted, processed to isolate specific marker genes, and analyzed. Credit: Mote Marine Laboratory]

