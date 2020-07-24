US Senator Proposes To Make India Permanent Strategic Defence Partner

The United States Senator Mark Warner has proposed legislation to make India a permanent strategic defence partner of Washington. According to reports, the Democratic Senator, who chairs the Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence in the upper house of the US Parliament said that the United States should make India a strategic defence partner on a permanent basis for which he has proposed an amendment to the National Defence Authorisation Act (NDAA). Warner told this to the members of the US India Security Council while interacting with them on July 22.

Read: Tibetan Community, US-Indians & Taiwanese Stage Anti-China Protests In New York City

'Partnership important'

Warner said that partnership between India and the United States is important because of the growing threat of Chinese surveillance and concern of intellectual theft by Chinese companies. Warner added that the United States will work with countries like Japan, South Korea and India to counter that threat. Members of the UN India Security Council endorsed Warner's idea and said that it would make a better sense in the present scenario as China's growing ambitions in the South China Sea and the Himalayas is a threat to everyone and that it could look towards the United States in the future.

Read: Covid Crisis Moment For India-US Relations To Reach Their Full Potential: USIBC President

As per reports, Indian-American Ramesh Kapur told the US India Security Council that the United States should look to move its companies out of China, while another member suggested that small- and medium American businesses can move to India, especially those which require labour and there is an issue of cost. All members agreed that friendly countries should work together to counter the reigning threat from China.

Read: Jaishankar Eyes Vast Unexplored India-US Ties Potential; Advises US On 'multipolar World'

Read: Jaishankar's Lists 2 India-US Gamechangers: 'Geopolitical Basket & People-to-people Ties'