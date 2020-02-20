Mark Zuckerberg Gets His Armpits Blow-dried Before Gatherings

Facebook CEO, Mark Zuckerberg reportedly asks the members of his communications team to blow-dry his armpits before speeches in order to get rid of his sweat induced by anxiety. The recent revelation has been made in the book, Facebook: The Inside Story by Steven Levy, it has also been said that Zuckerberg is “consumed by his public image”.

The American internet entrepreneur has worn a suit jacket for some of his public appearances, however, he is mostly known to wear his signature grey T-shirt even while holding meetings and other large gatherings. Meanwhile, people on the internet have reacted to the news calling it “absurd”. One of the Twitter users also said that it is “life in oligarchy”. Moreover, the 35-year-old founder of social media website is portrayed “between naive genius and robotic robber baron”.

The book which is coming out this month has been reviewed by Bloomberg's Austin Carr. Reportedly, the book by Levy is based on hundreds of interviews and “unprecedented access” to Facebook CEO and COO Sheryl Sandberg. However, Facebook's spokesperson has expressed their doubt regarding the disclosure and said they “doubt this is true”. They further mention that even if it is true, “it would have been at the communication team's request, but surely anyone who has ever worn a grey t-shirt can relate”.

Facebook's sweet sixteen was this month. Here's my present! Available February 25. https://t.co/ntGzkKsxyr pic.twitter.com/qi6uDEq44h — Steven Levy (@StevenLevy) February 6, 2020

Twitter CEO reacts to the news

While the unveiling of the news has taken the internet by storm, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has said that he has not yet used such service by his employers. However, he further added that he would be joyful to provide the same favour for anyone on Twitter's communications team if it is required. Meanwhile, Facebook has not yet issued any official statement regarding the news.

I haven’t, but I’d be happy to provide that service for anyone on our comms team if needed. — jack 🌍🌏🌎 (@jack) February 18, 2020

