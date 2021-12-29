Mark Zuckerberg Purchases 110 Acres Land In Hawaii Expanding His 1,500-acre Estate

The Founder and CEO of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan recently purchased 110 extra acres on the Hawaiian island of Kauai for $17 million, which is the addition to their 1,500-acre estate on the same island. The land, the couple purchased includes the Ka Loko reservoir which is a century-old. The Ka Loko Reservoir dam collapsed in 2006, dumping 300 million gallons of water and killing seven people.

The dam has not been fixed since the disaster, but Ben LaBolt, who is the spokesperson of the Zuckerberg family stated that the couple is committed to safety, according to SFGATE News. He also said that the majority of the property is based on sustainable farming and ranching operations. He claims that the couple has worked closely with a variety of community partners to maintain a working ranch, promote conservation, create sustainable agriculture and conserve wildlife, and also look forward to expanding their activities to encompass this additional property.

Criticism and controversy surrounding Zuckerberg's property

In the past, Zuckerberg's huge estate on the island has been the subject of criticism and controversy. In early 2017, Zuckerberg's lawyers filed litigation against hundreds of local Hawaiians who may have an interest in small enclaves within his estate's limits. Law professor at the University of Hawaii Kapua Sproat told the Guardian in 2017 that the land is an ancestor to the native Hawaiians and they can't sell the ancestors.

Zuckerberg eventually apologised and dropped the lawsuits. According to a local Kauai newspaper, he stated that they reached out to families on Kauai to discuss this personally in order to solve the problem. He also stated that his wife wanted to make this right and wanted to communicate with the community and find a better method.

Zuckerberg's contribution

Zuckerberg has contributed $4.85 million to Kauai Habitat for Humanity to help build affordable housing units. He also contributed $4 million to The Trust for Public Land, according to SFGATE News. The pair also provided $4.2 million to a jobs programme for Kauai locals who lost their jobs due to the pandemic in March.

Image: AP