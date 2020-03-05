'Married Above My Station': Joe Biden Jokes About Jill Fighting Off Protesters

After former United States Vice President Joe Biden's wife Jill Biden saved him from protesters during his victory speech on March 3, Joe has jokingly called her his “secret service”. Joe's wife fought off 'vegan' protesters in Los Angeles. During a fundraiser event in California on March 4, the Democratic frontrunner said that he heard on the news about the committee in charge of secret service is contemplating about providing the service to the presidential hopeful. According to Joe, it's because the committee thinks “Jill is going to hurt someone”. He also confessed that he “married way above my station”.

Jill Biden, Symone Sanders applauded

Dr Jill Biden was applauded widely by netizens for “protecting her man” while protesters tried to disrupt Joe's speech on March 3. In a drastic change for Democratic presidential race, Joe emerged as the new frontrunner after thrashing victory in Super Tuesday and winning in at least nine states. However, while he was addressing the enthusiastic crowd, some protesters stepped on stage with signs saying “Let Dairy Die” and Jill shielded her husband before the demonstrators were finally wrestled off the stage by Joe's adviser, Symone Sanders.

YO, Jill Biden is FEARLESS.



These two protesters rushed the stage, and Jill had her man's back.



Nice to see that.

You'll never see Melania do that. pic.twitter.com/wG0xHobFyk — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) March 4, 2020

Former Presidential candidate, Kamala Harris' daughter, Meena also posted the video of the incident and applauded Symone Sanders for running on stage and tackle the protesters to the ground. People also poured love on Jill Biden for standing up for the Democratic frontrunner. Symone Sanders later addressed the people who applauded her bravery by saying that she had broken a nail on Super Tuesday. She later even posted a video at the shop to restore the nail.

I broke a nail. #SuperTuesday — Symone D. Sanders (@SymoneDSanders) March 4, 2020

I made it to the nail shop. pic.twitter.com/TGelw07EaV — Symone D. Sanders (@SymoneDSanders) March 4, 2020

