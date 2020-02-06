Maryland Guv Larry Hogan Calls For Decisive Action Against Violent Crimes In Baltimore

Governor of Maryland Larry Hogan called for decisive action against ‘out-of-control’ violent crimes in Baltimore and challenged lawmakers to pass his violent crime bills, including the Violent Firearm Offenders Act of 2020. He also demanded to pass the ‘Judicial Transparency Act of 2020’ to hold judges accountable for their sentencing decisions and the ‘Witness Intimidation Prevention Act of 2020’ to toughen penalties for those who intimidate witnesses.

Every issue I have talked about here today is important and worthy of debate and discussion. But none of them are nearly as important as addressing the out-of-control violent crime, the shootings and murders that are destroying Baltimore City. #MDSotS pic.twitter.com/6KWmdpR6ak — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) February 5, 2020

Rise in violent crimes

Baltimore has been witnessing a rise in violent crimes with the city recoding 348 homicides last year, the most violent year ever on a per-capita basis. Last month, Baltimore authorities said that 12 people were shot in eight separate shootings in the city. Delivering his annual State of the State Address to the Maryland General Assembly, Hogan said that it is an urgent crisis and they have an obligation to do something about it right away.

“There can be no more excuses and no more delays. The time has come for Baltimore City to finally take back its streets and communities once and for all, and they simply cannot do it without decisive action from this General Assembly,” said the Governor while highlighting policy on crimes.

Referring to US President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, Hogan said when Washington seems to be more bitterly divided than ever, Maryland has faced its challenges with civility and moderation. The Republican leader added that they have continued to put the people’s priorities ahead of partisan politics, and we worked together to achieve real, bipartisan solutions. The Governor also highlighted the State’s policy on education, tax reliefs for retirees, ethics and accountability, redistricting, environment, and transportation among others.

“As a result, I am pleased to report that the state of our state has never been stronger,” said Hogan.

