Maryland Woman Gets Rare Tropical Infection 'melioidosis' From Her Aquarium

Experts from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have been left baffled after a US-based woman was diagnosed with a tropical infection that originated from her aquarium. In a report published in the Emerging Infectious Diseases, the experts reportedly found that the woman had developed the illness called 'melioidosis' that is caused by the bacteria Burkholderia Pseudomallei. Although the woman caught the illness in 2019 and has recovered, a recent analysis of her case has again raised concerns about the disease that annually kills nearly 90,000 people, reported Gizmodo.

What causes 'melioidosis' and how dangerous is it?

Experts say that the melioidosis-causing bacteria Burkholderia Pseudomallei is generally found in the soil and water of tropical environments and does not spread from one person to another. Although it can become airborne if provided the right environment. A report by Gizmodo suggested that this property of the bacteria has placed it in Tier 1 select agent, which also includes threats like Ebola and anthrax. Besides, the disease can disguise as other common diseases, like the flu and can even mislead the automated tests during diagnosis. Similarly, its symptoms in those who caught the illness may vary according to where the infection was detected. Each year, the disease is estimated to cause 89,000 deaths and has a fatality rate ranging from 10% to over 40%, despite timely antibiotic treatment, Gizmodo reports.

The curious case of the Maryland-based woman

The detection of melioidosis in a 56-year-old Maryland-based woman has perplexed the experts as she was diagnosed with the illness, which is only caused only by tropical soil and water, from her freshwater aquarium. Investigations by local and federal health officials had revealed that the strain of bacteria resembled the strains found in South Asia, a location that the woman had never visited, as per Gizmodo.

However, further investigations revealed that the woman had imported tropical fish for her two aquariums, inviting the bacteria into the waters. They further revealed that she had also stuck her bare hand into the aquarium for cleaning, which explained the transfer of bacteria from the tank into her body. The study says that this case is the first instance they found a link between an aquarium and an outbreak of melioidosis.

Image: Shutterstock